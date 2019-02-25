Fifteen pages of a ledger from the Kerikeri Stone Store have been returned after being bought at auction by the New Zealand Heritage Endowment Fund, a charitable trust set up to acquire artifacts of heritage importance to New Zealanders.

"The pages of the ledger date back to 1868, and are believed to have been stolen by an opportunistic thief in the 1960s, when the ledger was on open display at the Stone Store," said Kerikeri Mission Station property lead Liz Bigwood.

"Over the years the odd page has been returned to us by people who have presumably felt a bit guilty about having important historical documents in their possession that don't belong to them. Having so many pages returned to us in one go like this has never happened before, however, and is absolutely wonderful."

NZ Heritage Endowment Fund trustee David Nicoll and Kerikeri Mission Station manager Liz Bigwood with the recovered ledger pages. Photo / Supplied

Dating from October 1868, the pages include references to well-known personalities at the Church Missionary Society mission in Kerikeri, including James Kemp jnr and Henry Tacy Kemp. A range of transactions are recorded, including a 112-pound pig, which was sold for 18 shillings and sixpence ($1.85). Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga is the sole beneficiary of the fund.

"The ledger pages are an important record of the sort of commerce that was taking place on a daily basis at the mission station in the 1860s, and can potentially tell us a lot about what was going on at the time, socially and economically," Bigwood said.

Heritage Endowment Fund trustee David Nicoll, who spotted the pages listed in an auction house catalogue late last year, said he had known he had to act.

"I felt strongly that the ledger pages had to come home," he said.

Kerikeri's famous Stone Store. Photo / Supplied

The Auckland-based lawyer subsequently found himself in a fierce bidding war by phone at auction with a private would-be purchaser. He had the last bid though, acquiring the pages on behalf of the fund for just under $3000, five times the estimated price.

After the auction Bigwood phoned the auction house to ask who might have bought the pages, and was told they had been acquired by "a very nice family who wanted to do something good with them".

"We could never have guessed that these precious pages would be returned to us. We're absolutely thrilled to have them back."

Nicoll, who is also on the board of Heritage New Zealand Pouhere Taonga, recently made a special trip to Kerikeri with his wife Rosey to present the pages to staff at the Stone Store.

"The ledger pages are back where they should be at last," he said.