One person has died and another has been airlifted to hospital after a jet boat crash north of Wanaka.

It is the second serious jet boat accident in Central Otago in as many days.

A St John spokeswoman said one person in a moderate condition had been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital following today's crash.

Police and emergency services rushed to the Hawea Flat area at 1.30pm.

It is believed the crash happened on the Clutha River.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) spokesman confirmed they were assisting other emergency services at the scene.

Maritime New Zealand has been notified of the incident.

It comes after a jet boat crashed on a remote part of Queenstown's Shotover River yesterday.

Ten people were on board the boat when it crashed into rocks, injuring nine.

Two passengers remained in hospital this morning while the remaining passengers were discharged yesterday.

More to come