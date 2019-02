Two children have been seriously injured in a crash near Kaikohe in Northland.

The crash happened about 9.40am, close to Mangatoa Rd and State Highway 12.

The Northland Rescue Helicopter flew one child in critical condition to Starship Hospital in Auckland, while the Auckland Westpac Rescue helicopter flew the other patient, who was in a serious condition, to Whangārei Hospital.

Police said the crash scene would be cordoned off while emergency services were attending the incident.

Advertisement