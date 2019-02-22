Voyager 2023 media awards
Driver of car seriously hurt in crash with truck in Hastings, Hawke's Bay

Ben Leahy
Emergency teams are on their way to a serious crash between a truck and car. Photo / Michael Craig

A woman in her 20s remains in a serious but stable condition after an accident on State Highway 2 at Poukawa, near Hastings, on Saturday morning.

The woman was driving a car that collided with a truck.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 7.30am. She was taken to Hawke's Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

In a statement, police said the truck driver was not injured.

The road was initially closed and diversions were put in place until later that day.

The accident prompted police to issue a warning to motorists to take extra care on the roads, especially in areas where rain is forecast.

