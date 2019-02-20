The mother of a young man critically injured in a shooting in Māngere Bridge is asking people to pray for her son.

Mesake Piula Mataele, known as "Sake'', has been identified by family and friends on social media as one of two men shot during an incident in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police were called to the boat ramp on Coronation Rd, South Auckland, at 5.40am.

Mataele's mother, Dianahope Mataele, has shared a heartfelt message on Facebook as her son lies in hospital.

The message, written in Tongan, asks that people remember her son in their prayers during this difficult time, Kaniva News reported.

Referring to her son as "her baby'', she said she could not bear to watch him struggling with his injuries in hospital.

The circumstances of the incident are not entirely known.

However, both the Police and the Auckland Council received complaints about the noise level coming from the area shortly before the shooting occurred.

It is understood a party was happening at the spot; which has become increasingly popular in the last few weeks, neighbours have said.

According to Kaniva News, Dianahope Mataele said her son was "in the wrong place, at the wrong time.''

Family and friends of Sake Mataele have posted messages of support for him and his family.

"Speedy recovery, bro,'' one writes.

"Stay strong, toko,'' another says, using the Tongan word for brother.

While another woman said: "Too close to home. Got me thinking if home is even safe for our children. Got you and your family in our prayers and thoughts, Sake Mataele.''

Police have been approached for their latest update in the case.

Earlier, authorities said enquiries were ongoing to locate the person or people responsible.

"If anyone has information which could assist the investigation team, please call Counties Manukau Crime Squad,'' police said.

*Can you help? Call: Counties Manukau Police: (09) 261 1321, CrimeStoppers Anonymous: 0800 555 111 or 111.