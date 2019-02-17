Residents phoned both police and Auckland Council about noise concerns an hour before two people were injured during a shooting at a South Auckland boat ramp.

One man was shot and another suffered facial injuries following the incident, which took place near the Mangere Bridge boat ramp in the early hours of this morning.

The area has become a popular spot for late-night rowdy parties and residents have become so frustrated with drinking-related issues, fighting and noise that a community meeting had been arranged for tomorrow night.

The Coronation Rd cordon in Mangere Bridge. Photo / Nick Reed

Local MPs, Auckland Council, police and the New Zealand Transport Agency have all been asked to attend.

The shooting will only add weight to the resident's concerns given both police and noise control were called but nothing was done to break up this morning's party.

Police confirmed they received a complaint of loud music being played in cars on Coronation Rd at 3.45am. However they say there was nothing to suggest the noise complaint was related to the shooting.

Council regulatory compliance manager Steve Pearce said council received a complaint at 4am.

"When our officer arrived at the site there was no noise and police had cordoned the area off."

Noise control officers usually dealt with noise from private properties. They did at times get called to public areas.

"Where the source of the noise is a disorderly group of people, this needs to be addressed to the Police who are better equipped to deal with this type of issue."

Police confirmed one person had suffered a gunshot wound and was transported to Auckland City Hospital in a serious condition while another was found nearby and treated for moderate facial injuries.

When the Herald visited the scene earlier today a black car was being towed away. The area inside the cordon was peppered with broken glass and empty cans. A shattered tinted window with the window seal still attached was laying on the ground.

One man seen leaving the cordon said he was not at the party but had heard a gunshot from the other side of the causeway.

Waterfront Road resident Alice Prescott, who has been living there since 2013 with her sister, father, aunt and uncle said parties and drinking at the causeway were common.

When they moved in five years ago it was just one car load full of people. Now, between seven and 14 cars could be expected most Friday and Saturdays.

It wasn't until 2016 that the site began being known for fighting and large groups, she said.

"It's not just one group it's several groups. I think that's how the fighting usually starts.

"That was when we started seeing more cars and fights."

Prescott said that her family don't mind the music but the violence and recent shooting had them scared.

A black car was taken away by a tow truck at the scene of the cordon on Coronation Rd. Photo / Nick Reed.

The upcoming community meeting planned at the Mangere Bridge School was a last-ditch effort to resolve the issue before they moved out.

"We can't live ordinary lives anymore.

"If it doesn't get resolved we will move. We are already looking at moving."

Now, the family had to live by the rules forced on them by the partygoers.

That meant the younger children had to stay in their rooms and not look outside when they heard noises at night.

"Dad has also banned them from going on the bridge at all."

Unfortunately, it was not the first instance of gun violence.

Last year there was a "minor incident" involving a firearm but it had not been widely reported because no one was injured, she said.

"We turned off all of the lights in the house and just watched."

Police were doing their jobs and made hourly visits to the bridge most Friday and Saturdays which had an after 8pm liquor ban.

She didn't know how they could solve the issue but thought a gate that had card access could halt the partygoers.

Another local who asked not to be named said the spot was usually full up with cars playing music and drinking from 2am every Friday and Saturday.

He said fights and burnouts were a common occurrence.

The public meeting is being held at a local school at 7.30pm. Local MPs, Auckland Council, police and the NZ Transport Agency had been asked to attend.