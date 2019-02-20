Police are appealing for information following a suspicious house fire in Napier this afternoon.

Two people were in the Taradale house at the time of the incident and initial enquiries indicate the fire might be suspicious.

The blaze ripped through the living area of the property on Cumberland Rise around 3pm, causing significant damage.

Cumberland Rise in Napier. Photo / Google

Following the incident, police are appealing to members of the public to come forward if they have any information which might help answer their questions.

Anyone who was in the area and saw something out of the ordinary this afternoon is asked to contact Napier police.

Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 and quoting the file number 190220/3662.