The Hawke's Bay Cancer Society's 15th annual Relay for Life has been cancelled due to low entries.

The Hawke's Bay Relay For Life has been a regular institution of the Cancer Society's annual fundraising, and was to be held on March 23, at Hawke's Bay Regional Sports Park.

As of February 20th, $4279 had been raised for the 2019 event.

Relay For Life has been cancelled in Hawke's Bay in 2019.

Trudy Kirk, manager of Cancer Society NZ Hawke's Bay, 2019 was to have been the 15th year for Relay for Life in Hawke's Bay.

"However, due to low team registrations and fundraising to date, the Cancer Society Hawke's Bay has decided not to go ahead with the event," Kirk said.

"Relay has been well supported in the past, raising significant and vital funds that

help towards the services the Cancer Society Hawke's Bay provide to those living

with cancer in our region.

"Over the past 14 years $2,500,000 has been raised."

Kirk said the event was a reminder for communities of the work the Cancer Society team did throughout the region.

"It is a unique event that brings people together, many of whom have survived cancer.

"What do we do from here? The Cancer Society Hawke's Bay will get together with

our Relay for Life business partners and find a way forward for Relay for Life in the

future."

In 2018 there were approximately 1100 people from 70 teams who took part in the event. The aim for organisers at the time was 90 teams.