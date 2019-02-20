New Zealand police have slammed social media users and international media for objectifying a female Auckland officer.

Constable Lana Crichton appeared in a series of vlogs (video blogs) for the Auckland Police TV YouTube channel, which eventually sparked objectifying comments online.

On her latest video, which has been viewed more than 28,000 times, comments she received an array of comments about her looks - including being called a "hot cop".

Crichton soon became famous when international media wrote stories about her "becoming viral" or "taking the internet by storm" with her "stunning looks".

The YouTubers comments were plastered all over the international articles including:

• "Lana can arrest me at any time."

• "I'd commit a crime just to meet her."

• "She's a knockout"

A police spokesperson said that it was unfortunate that the video attracted these type of comments.

"From time to time, staff who appear in our social media channels have received inappropriate and objectifying comments.

"If any comments made on these channels are inappropriate, we will ensure they are hidden or deleted."

Police said the intended aim of the video starring Constable Crichton was to "engage community and give them a behind-the-scenes insight into the daily life of our frontline New Zealand Police".