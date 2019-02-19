Police have arrested three men overnight in relation to an alleged roofing scam in the Auckland region.

A man, 25, and two men aged 26 were arrested at a Lower Hutt address about 3.45am today, police said.

All three men were due to appear in Wellington District Court today on a range of charges.

The three men, James Anthony Nolan, 26, Tommy Ward, 26, and William Donohue, 25 were members of the "unruly" British tourists.

Police said yesterday they believed the men were in the Wellington region after receiving several reports of potential sightings around the city in the past week.

Police had warned the public to be cautious about "suspicious approaches offering home maintenance work".

The family of British tourists made headlines around the world since a video emerged of rubbish being strewn on a Takapuna beach reserve and claims they had tried to rip off several restaurants and motels.