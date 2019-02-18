A 7-year-old girl has also died as a result of a Northland crash last night that killed a 30-year-old woman.

Police confirmed the girl died in Starship children's hospital in Auckland after the single-vehicle crash on Whangārei Heads Rd about 6.46pm yesterday.

Inspector Wayne Ewers said the vehicle crashed into a tree, between Beach Rd and Grahamtown Rd, on a moderate left-hand bend.

The vehicle was travelling towards Onerahi.

Firefighters were called to free a trapped person. The front-seat female passenger died at the scene.

An 11-year-old girl was taken to Whangārei Hospital with moderate injuries.

While emergency services were at the site the road was closed, forcing traffic through Mt Tiger Rd.

Ewers said it appeared all four people in the car had been wearing seatbelts.

The deaths bring Northland's road toll for this year to seven.