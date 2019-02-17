The driver of a truck which has crashed into a river near Ōpōtiki has been trapped in the vehicle underwater.

Police were called to the crash on State Highway 2 in Waiotahi about 11.10am.

A truck and trailer have gone off the road and into a river near Toone and Ruatuna Rds.

The truck is still underwater and it is believed the driver is still inside, police said.

All emergency services are responding and a crane is on its way to reach the truck.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.