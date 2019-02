Police have described the death of a woman, whose body was found at boatshed lagoon in Wellington, as 'unexplained'.

The woman's body was found in Whairepo Lagoon, near Frank Kitts Park at 10.55am on Saturday.

The body was taken away by ambulance about 11.30am.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the woman's death are continuing as Police work with witnesses and advising next-of-kin.

A local kaumatua performed a blessing of the Whairepo Lagoon area at 4pm.