An Auckland man alleged to have driven and crashed, causing the deaths of three people, has been excused from making his first appearance in court due to his mental health.

The crash, on the Avalon Dr bypass, claimed the lives of Auckland teenager Grace Hill and Hamilton husband and wife Jeremy and Tania Kay.

Through his lawyer, Kevin Lamb, 32 - who was also granted interim name suppression - did not enter pleas to three charges of dangerous driving causing their deaths thereby committing manslaughter as well as dangerous driving causing injury to sole survivor Mitchell Kay.

Kay was driving the Holden Trax on the night and spent time in Waikato Hospital suffering moderate injuries.

The accused was also excused from attending as he was currently in a mental health hospital in a "very fragile state" according to his lawyer.

A Section 38 report would also need to be prepared in regards to his mental health as well as his fitness to plead.

He was remanded at large to reappear in the High Court at Hamilton on March 5.