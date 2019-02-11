Wintec has released the findings of two separate investigations involving its chief executive, clearing him of any "direct evidence of wrongdoing" and finding it could not substantiate the majority of complaints into allegations about him.

But Wintec council chairman Barry Harris said the council would be taking urgent action to address serious concerns over the controls relating to how the organisation spent taxpayer money.

"This report clearly shows the need for improvement of many Wintec-wide processes, despite many of these shortfalls being historic, as far back as 2009, and no evidence of wrongdoing," Harris said.

Wintec commissioned Audit New Zealand to look into travel expenses made by past and present management, redundancy and severance payments.

Advertisement

Wintec was heavily criticised for having no record of how it had spent a lot of public money.

"This is unacceptable for a public entity charged with the stewardship of public resources.

"We are particularly concerned about the processes, patterns of behaviour, and level of

documentation we saw in our work on international travel expenditure. Some of these practices simply do not meet accepted standards of public sector behaviour and provide an increased opportunity for the misuse of public money."

Meanwhile, the independent investigation into the 2015 complaints raising concerns about Flowers' actions have also been released.

QC Simon Mount, who led the inquiry, could not substantiate the majority of complaints "on the balance of probability".

Flowers was criticised for how he handed a conflict of interest in relation to an employee.

"A consistent theme from many I interviewed was that Wintec did not always strike

the right the balance between flexibility and due process. This manifested itself in the areas described above, including a failure to manage a conflict of interest, and the absence of specific policies to deal with issues raised. It also contributed to a perception among many of the staff I interviewed that the chief executive could direct employment outcomes without following proper process," Mount said.

Wintec also failed to adequately respond to a serious complaint, the report found.

Harris said Wintec would now review its processes and policies to make sure they were robust especially in regards to employment, conflicts of interests and serious complaints.

"Having now received the full and confidential report Simon Mount QC, the Wintec Council is satisfied this matter is now concluded."

Flowers, in a statement, said he was pleased but not surprised he had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

"While I am disappointed to end my 27-year New Zealand public service career in

these circumstances, and cannot quantify the impact of this ordeal on my

personal health and that of my family, Lynnette and I have both been uplifted by

those who sent messages of support."

Flowers said Wintec was audited for each of the 16 years he was chief executive and

there had never been any issue raised about inappropriate or unauthorised spending by him.

"At all times, my expenses were submitted to the council chair, clarified where

necessary, and approved. Similarly, all overseas trips and expenses were

authorised as appropriate costs associated with Wintec's change programme."

Flowers said he had been unable to engage meaningfully during the Audit NZ process due to his ill-health, but understood some procedural issues that had not been previously identified in the annual audits needed improvement.

He also admitted it was difficult at times to strike the balance between processes and controls, and agility, progress and results when managing under-performing individuals and said it was an area "fraught with danger".

The reports cost Wintec a total of $282,000. A further $30,000 was spent on an investigation by Wellington-based lawyer Victoria Casey, QC, who looked at whether the original report clearing Flowers of any wrongdoing was robust.

Legal fees were last known to be sitting around $205,000 and include the organisation seeking external legal advice to prevent media from running stories about it.

Flowers has been on sick leave since August last year and officially retires from the organisation in March. A farewell is being organised.

More to come.