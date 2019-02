A man has died following a crash in Kaiaua in the Hauraki District overnight.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the intersection of Toft Rd and Kaiaua Rd at 10.11pm.

The car had hit a power pole.

The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle.

A police spokeswoman said last night the person was trapped in the vehicle, which was in a paddock.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene and Police have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.