

Missing Havelock North High School student Tipene Harrison has been located.

Police said it appeared he had entered a vehicle and the driver was unaware of his presence.

They thanked the local community for their help looking for him.

Eastern District Police posted on their Facebook page asking for help locating him around midday, after he went missing outside Havelock North High School. He was last seen at 9am wearing his school uniform.

At the time residents were asked to check their sections. His family and school were "very concerned" for his safety as he had limited communication skills and was unlikely to ask for help, police said.