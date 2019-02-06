A farmer ploughing his field yesterday afternoon allegedly sparked the massive scrub fire rampaging across the Nelson region.

Helicopters are attacking the 1870ha fire, spread across 20km, from the air as Civil Defence declares a state of emergency and more than 170 homes have been evacuated or self-evacuated.

The fire was sparked by a farmer discing [tilling] his dry fields at around 2pm up Pigeon Valley near Wakefield, about 30km south of Nelson, the Herald has been told by multiple sources.

"Within five minutes, the whole side of the field had gone up in flames," one local said.

Meanwhile authorities are investigating reports another fire has broken out nearby in the Mapua/Rabbit Island area.

Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi said the Tasman blaze was a local state of emergency and 170 properties had been evacuated.

Within that, the early number was that two houses had been damaged, he said.

West Coast MP Damien O'Connor said it was a real credit to emergency services that nobody had been injured.

However, there had been some animal welfare issues and 13 animals had to be euthanised.

The Ministry for Primary Industries was on the ground to help residents, he said.

Faafoi wanted to thank Fire and Emergency NZ for their massive effort in battling the fire.

"It's obviously a very big fire... we are obviously going to be watching it very closely...

"Hats off the FENZ for their effort over the past 24 hours."

By last night, the fire had spread over hundreds of hectares, causing residents to flee northern valleys, Redwood Valley and Eves Valley.

Plumes of smoke from the Nelson fire this morning. Photo/ Supplied

Pigeon Valley residents spoken to by the Herald said they self-evacuated about 6am today after the wind changed direction this morning.

"When we started seeing flames, we thought we better go," said the resident, who did not wish to be named.

They grabbed some pets and clothes and headed for the safety of nearby Wakefield, where an evacuation centre has been set up.

They had offers of accommodation from friends but were electing to stay close, in case the cordons lifted.

"We'll hang close tonight. Hopefully we get back in soon. It's a pretty nervous wait," she said.

The fire burned through scrub in the Redwood Valley. Photo / Tim Cuff

Tactics today included a "massive air attack", involving more than a dozen helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft, and also heavy machinery on the ground to create fire breaks.

A makeshift heliport has been set-up on Moutere Highway.

At least eight choppers are refuelling and attaching monsoon buckets to attack the blaze which is still flaring up over a widespread area between Wakefield and Richmond.

Scores of passers-by are stopping to film the choppers taking off and landing.