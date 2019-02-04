Lime is upping lobbying tactics in a bid to get its e-scooters on the capital's streets.

The US-based company's Wellington region operations director has emailed city councillors asking for one-on-one meetings with them.

It comes ahead of a paper scheduled to be tabled before city councillors this month assessing the implications of bringing the scooters to Wellington.

In the email, Sam Seiniger told councillors he would like to meet with them individually to hear their perspective on how Lime could best integrate into Wellington's transport network.

"As a resident and cyclist in Wellington I have an appreciation for the unique way this city travels, and I want to ensure that a potential Lime launch would act symbiotically with existing transportation infrastructure, modes and users."

"I'd also like to use the time to answer any questions you have about our operation model, technical abilities, values and vision."

Seiniger said he was "blown away" by the uptake of the scooters in Hutt Valley.

About 120,000 trips have been made by 33,000 users since Lime launched there in December.

The email was sent about two weeks after Lime scheduled a press conference with little notice last month calling on the city council to "join the urban transportation movement".

The company now has fleets in Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin and the Hutt Valley.

But Wellington has taken a backseat to the e-scooter phenomenon, comparing notes with other councils before making a decision.

Mayor Justin Lester has previously said bike-share scheme Onzo would be given priority over other transport share schemes while it underwent its six-month trial.