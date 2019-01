A motorcyclist has died after a serious crash on State Highway 2 at Kaitoke, Upper Hutt.

Emergency services were notified that a motorcyclist had crashed near Marchant Rd about 8.20pm.

The male motorcyclist died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit is examining the scene and the road may be closed for some time, police said.

"Motorists should avoid the area and we thank them in advance for their patience."