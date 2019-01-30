Ramp up the air con - high temperatures are starting to hit the mid-30s in parts of the country this afternoon.

The MetService is reporting the hottest places in New Zealand each hour; although an interactive graph on its website is giving real-time updates with the help of the public.

Just after 3pm, that interactive recorded Mitcham, Canterbury, having a high of 35C.

At 2pm, MetService said the hottest place to be, literally, was Pūkaki, or Mt Cook, which had a temperature high of 33.2C.

The second hottest place was Hurunui, in Canterbury, which was facing 33C; while Masterton was recording a high of 32.2C.

2pm. New set of leaders for the top temperature! https://t.co/ziBZZ8yIbP

^Tui pic.twitter.com/L9kYS37Hof — MetService (@MetService) January 30, 2019

Those hoping for a cooler night's sleep tonight can keep dreaming.

The MetService says: "Unfortunately, tonight is set to be another warm night for many.''

Many areas did not reach below 20C overnight, last night.

Overnight forecasts are mostly around the 16 to 18C mark in places including Auckland, Whāngārei, Gisborne, New Plymouth and Wellington.

Those in the south can also expect warm conditions overnight; with Nelson expected to reach an overnight low of 17C, Christchurch 18C.

Those in Dunedin (14C) and Queenstown (15C) can breathe a little easier, while those in Invercargill might still need a blanket, with an overnight low 11C forecast.