A woman's car has crashed through the front of a Lighting Direct store in Palmerston North - but no one appears to be hurt.

An employee at the business on Featherston St said she was out the back of the shop when she heard a "huge crash".

"She's come through the front window," the employee said.

She described the woman as an "older lady".

The window was caved in and glass was everywhere, but the woman appeared to be okay and was being dealt with by paramedics.

Police were called to the scene shortly after midday and said there appeared no one was injured.