Cabinet met for the first time this year today - but there were a number of empty seats around the table.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the media, who popped in to the Beehive Cabinet room for a photo opportunity, that the fog which beset Wellington this morning had meant some ministers weren't able to make it in.

Among the eight missing form the Cabinet table was Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.

Due to low cloud, flights are currently delayed or cancelled at Wellington Airport. Low cloud is now expected to clear by midday. Air New Zealand have suspended all flights until midday. Please refer to your airline or check live flight information https://t.co/XIe75H0UI1 pic.twitter.com/WKqE8R4XyV — Wellington Airport (@WLGAirport) January 28, 2019

Ardern said there was a quorum so Cabinet would go ahead, and eventually all ministers with the exception of one were expected.

"Government business waits for no one. So, an unusual start to the year," she told reporters.

Today's Cabinet meeting is expected to include discussions on KiwiBuild targets among other things.

Ardern will hold her usual post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.