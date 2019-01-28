Cabinet met for the first time this year today - but there were a number of empty seats around the table.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern told the media, who popped in to the Beehive Cabinet room for a photo opportunity, that the fog which beset Wellington this morning had meant some ministers weren't able to make it in.
Among the eight missing form the Cabinet table was Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters.
Ardern said there was a quorum so Cabinet would go ahead, and eventually all ministers with the exception of one were expected.
"Government business waits for no one. So, an unusual start to the year," she told reporters.
Today's Cabinet meeting is expected to include discussions on KiwiBuild targets among other things.
Ardern will hold her usual post-Cabinet press conference this afternoon.