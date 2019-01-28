This week has been so hot chickens are laying hard-boiled eggs - okay, maybe we're exaggerating but temperatures are certainly soaring.

New Zealand is battling a heatwave, with five days in a row with temperatures 5C above average, with some areas reaching the mid-30s.

The sweltering conditions are being driven by horrid conditions in Australia which has resulted in the Tasman Sea warming up too.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the air above the sea was transporting warm air our way and combined with settled conditions, the mercury is soaring.

Overnight temperatures are up too and while most areas will see temperatures in the mid to high teens others will experience minimums of around 21C.

Try sticking your bed sheets in the fridge or freezer for a few minutes before bed, placing them in a plastic bag first for temporarily cold bedding.

So, instead of tossing and turning all night in bed and struggling to sleep, here are a number of Heatwave Hacks you can try to cool down overnight.

• Kick your partner out of the bed, cuddling increases body heat so sleeping alone will help prevent sticky and sweaty nights.

• Take a cold shower before bed, this will help bring your core body temperature down and you can hit the hay feeling clean and cool.

• 30 per cent of unwanted heat comes from your windows, so closing them and shutting the curtains can lower the temperature.

• Place a bowl or pan of ice in front of a plug-in fan - the airflow generated by the fan will be even colder after it sweeps over the ice.

• Giving up your comfy mattress to sleep on the floor, or placing a spare mattress down is an effective way to avoid hot air which rises upwards.

• Don't forget to keep some water by your bed, dehydration makes it hard to regulate body temperature and sipping water throughout the night can help.

• Heat pumps can also be reversed into air conditioners, these can be used to cool down the house very efficiently if the filters are clean.

• Place a cool, wet towel on your forehead as heat tends to leave your body through your head and a wet towel can speed this up.

• Ditch all your synthetic bedding like polyester for breathable bedding made from linen and cotton.