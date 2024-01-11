The North Island is set to be struck by heavy rain on Monday. Photo / MetService

Hot and muggy weather is set to endure through the rest of the week for much of New Zealand before rain will batter the North Island early next week.

It was another warm day across the country yesterday, with majority of regions welcoming mid-to-late 20C heat.

The highest of yesterday’s temperatures were seen down in the eastern South Island, with three locations reaching 33C.

Meanwhile, a warm, moist northwesterly flow delivered heavy rain to the west and the south of the South Island.

Fiordland, north of Doubtful Sound, and Westland, south of the glaciers, were briefly struck by heavy rain, prompting weather warnings and watches over the regions.

MetService says the sweltering heat will stick around through the weekend before cool winds take over the South Island and heavy rain strikes the north.

“A weak cold front travels up the South Island overnight into Friday bringing about a change to easterly winds on Friday morning and low cloud pushing onto the east coast with the return of ridge conditions,” MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said.

“North Islanders will be mostly unaffected, aside from cloudier conditions to start about the Kāpiti Coast and Wellington.”

The ridge over the South Island is short-lived, and another warm, moist northwesterly flow develops Saturday morning and travels northwards up the country.

O’Connor said temperatures are going to pick up again over the weekend, with some areas likely to reach 33C.

“Temperatures are forecast to rise once more in the east of the South Island, but the east of the North Island will feel it too this time: models are currently indicating that Hastings could reach 33C on Sunday,” O’Connor said.

But MetService meteorologist John Law said what will potentially be more noticeable are the overnight temperatures.

“Overnight on Saturday the low will be 18C for Auckland and overnight on Sunday 20C will be the minimum temperature”.

“There will be some very warm nights coming,” Law said.

Heat alerts will be issued for locations that are reaching their highest temperatures, MetService said.

‘Very wet start’ in North Island forecast for the new week

The sunshine will come to a brief halt on Monday, for the North Island at least, with MetService forecasting wet weather to batter some regions.

“It’s looking like a much more of a wetter start to the week for the North Island compared to what we have previously seen,” Law said.

Heavy falls are predicted by Monday night as a cloud of wet weather transfers up the country over the weekend and over the North Island on Monday.

“Despite the rain it will still be pretty warm and humid,” Law said.

A drastic change in temperature will be felt across the South Island to start the week however, where highs over Monday and Tuesday will be around 17C, down from scorching heat in the early 30C’s felt this week.

“After seeing those temperatures I’m sure they’ll be looking forward to weather a little more comfortable,” Law said.

How to keep your kids cool this summer

While New Zealand experiences hot summer weather, Te Whatu Ora - Health New Zealand is reminding parents to be especially mindful of making sure babies and toddlers are kept hydrated and are not exposed to too much sun.

“If you are feeling uncomfortable in the heat, your baby will be too. Babies are less capable of regulating their temperature, hot weather can quickly overcome your baby resulting in overheating and possible dehydration,” said Starship Children’s Health paediatrician Dr Jin Russell.

“Most importantly never leave your baby or toddler alone in the car. A car’s interior can heat up very quickly when the windows are wound up and your child will overheat very quickly which can be potentially fatal”.

If you are at all worried about your baby or toddler you can call Healthline 24/7 for free health advice on 0800 611 116. Advice will be provided on what to do and where to go if you need to be seen urgently.

