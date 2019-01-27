Two people are injured after a car collided with a roadside bank on State Highway 36.

A police spokesman confirmed at 2.59pm they received a call that two people were injured but that no one was trapped.

The crash is on Tauranga Direct Rd, 1km north of Hamurana Rd.

Ambulance and fire services have been called to the scene.

The police spokesman said the vehicle was off the road and Fire and Emergency were assisting with traffic flow.

St John spokeswoman confirmed one person has been taken by ambulance to Rotorua Hospital with moderate injuries.