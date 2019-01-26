Firefighters are battling a large scrub fire in Northland.

Fire and Emergency northern communications acting shift manager Carren Larking said four fire appliances and three helicopters are tackling the blaze on Giles Rd in Horeke.

The fire started at 2.15pm on Saturday and has continued overnight.

She said a further two helicopters are on standby.

Larking said crews are also working with two bulldozers and one excavator.

She said currently there is 65 hectares which have been burnt.

Larking said there are no houses at risk and at this stage there is no indication of what caused the fire.

A restricted fire season in place across Northland. As of midnight January 28 there will be a prohibited fire season in effect.