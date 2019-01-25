Emergency services are responding to an incident on State Highway 1 near Maroa Rd, near Atiamuri, where a helicopter has crashed after hitting power lines.

Police were called about 1.50pm.

One person has been transported to hospital with moderate injuries.

The helicopter crashed at the scene. Photo / Ben Fraser
The helicopter crashed on the side of a hill just underneath large powerlines. The powerlines appear to be down, a reporter at the scene said.

Fire, police and ambulance are at the scene.

A previous release stated State Highway 1 was closed due to the crash.

The road is not closed, however traffic management may be in place while emergency services work at the scene.

A Transpower spokeswoman said the helicopter had only clipped the powerline.

She said the powerline belonged to Transpower but wasn't on its network and the company had not received any calls about a loss of power in the area.

Motorists are asked to take care in the area.

Firefighters were also spotted putting out a blaze on the side of a hill 500m north of the crash site. It was unclear whether the fire and the crash were related.

Firefighters were seen putting out a scrub fire about 500m north of the crash. Photo / Ben Fraser
More to come.