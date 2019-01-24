Pack your sunscreen - it's Auckland Anniversary weekend and the weather is "certainly coming to the party", MetService says.

Warm summer temperatures are expected for the weekend across the country, with most places hitting 30C on Sunday.

A ridge of high pressure settles over New Zealand today, bringing fine weather for most.

But MetService is forecasting a trough lingering over the upper North Island on Friday afternoon could trigger isolated showers from Bay of Plenty to Northland.

Sports fans and those heading to Auckland Anniversary weekend events should pack their sunscreen.

Fine weather is expected for both the Black Clash cricket at Christchurch's Hagley Oval on Friday and the Black Caps ODI with India on Saturday in Tauranga.

Those attending the range of events happening across the region on Auckland Anniversary Day, including the Laneway Festival, will enjoy a warm high of 27C that afternoon.

"The weather is certainly coming to the party," MetService said.

But the story is not so flash for the South Island, where some areas could be hit with heavy rain and gales tomorrow.

"Strong, warm northwesterlies once again build over the South Island during Saturday as the ridge stalls over the upper North Island," MetService Meteorologist Rob Kerr said.

"So areas of heavy rain are forecast for the West Coast of the South Island, with gales affecting eastern parts of the South Island and lower North Island."

Kerr said the warm air blown in by northwesterlies on Sunday will send temperatures soaring, with many places expected to break the 30C during the afternoon.

"The high humidity is likely to mean some uncomfortable nights as we start the working week, with minimum temperatures of 20C for many places."