A man in his 70s is in a serious condition after the quad bike he was riding rolled 100m down a steep bank on a rural south Auckland property.

The Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter was sent to the scene west of Pukekohe about 4.45pm yesterday to airlift him to hospital.

The man became trapped by the quad bike after it landed on him.

However, he was able to get his cellphone out of his pocket and call for help.

Advertisement

Rescue teams help free the trapped man, aged in his 70s, after his quad bike rolled 100m down a bank at Mauku, west of Pukekohe, on Monday evening. Photo / Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter

When the chopper arrived the man was still trapped and being extricated by emergency service crews.

The patient was extricated from under the bike and put into a basket where he was carried up the hill to a waiting ute and driven to the chopper.

He was flown to Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.