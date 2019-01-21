The body of a man in his 20s has been recovered from Hunua Falls after almost 24 hours of searches.

The body was recovered by a Police Dive Squad this afternoon after the man was reported missing after being swept into the waterfall around 3pm yesterday.

Land Search and Rescue and the police Eagle helicopter were also involved in the search.

The falls area was cordoned off while emergency services searched for the missing man.

Police said the man's next of kin are now being notified and the death has been referred to the Coroner.

The body of a male in his 50's was also located at Maketu Waterfall this morning. Photo / Google Maps

The recovery comes after the body of another swimmer was found at Maketu Waterfall near Ramarama this morning.

The man, aged in his 50's, failed to surface after going underwater in the swimming hole, off Pratts Rd, around 4.50pm yesterday.

Police said the body was located this morning and his next of kin were being advised.

The deceased is believed to be Eddie Proosten.

Brother Shane Proosten told Stuff the incident was a "genuine mistake".

"We have lost a brother, father and uncle," he said.

Proosten told Stuff the family were at the falls until 1am, hoping his brother would be pulled from the water. They returned by 8am.

The death has been referred to the Coroner.