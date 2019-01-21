One of two women charged over a brutal home invasion which left a 92-year-old Kawakawa widow in hospital has been refused bail.

Bella Rina Rudolph, 24-years-old of Kaikohe, appeared by audio-visual link from Auckland Women's Prison before Judge John McDonald in Whangārei District Court today.

Rudolph is charged with aggravated robbery and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm in relation to the January 9 attack in Whangae Rd near Kawakawa.

Rudolph was initially arrested on six unrelated burglary charges relating to earlier incidents in Kerikeri, Oromahoe, Rawene, Kawakawa and Paihia.

The Northern Advocate had an application to take a photo of Rudolph and but hearing in relation to that will be heard tomorrow.

Police opposed Rudolph being released on bail.

Rudolph was remanded in custody until February 7.

The second woman charged over the assault was 40-year-old Carrisa Angelique Davis of Kawakawa, who was to appear in Whangārei District Court this afternoon.