A man has been assaulted, threatened with a firearm and robbed in Reporoa this morning.

Police are investigating reports of a firearm threat, assault and robbery in the Reporoa area, South of Rotorua.

A police spokeswoman said police were called at 4am after a man was assaulted, threatened and had his cellphone taken.

She could not confirm where the incident happened.

Advertisement

No arrests had been made.

Police inquiries are ongoing.