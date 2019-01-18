A man has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after an industrial accident in East Tāmaki.

St John said it was called at 2.33pm today about the accident at Visy Industrial Packaging at 100 Harris Rd in the South Auckland industrial area.

"An ambulance is on site and a manager and a trauma doctor, who has gone in a rapid-response jeep," a spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the ambulance had taken a male patient in his mid-40s to Middlemore Hospital in a critical condition.

He is believed to have been trapped in machinery.

The accident comes just two days after a man died in another industrial accident at Fletcher Easysteel in Onehunga on Wednesday.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor said the Onehunga tragedy "has shocked and deeply saddened all of us".

"My thoughts and sympathies, and those of his teammates and managers, are with his family," he said.

WorkSafe is investigating that accident.