A man who tried to rob the same Upper Hutt pharmacy three times within a week has been sent to prison.

Adam Gary King, 29, successfully robbed Queen St Pharmacy at knifepoint two times in October last year, but was not so lucky when he came back for a third time the following weekend.

Co-owner of the pharmacy, Brooke McKay, said at the time that King stole benzodiazepine medication on each occasion.

"It's like an anxiety med but it's heavily abused on the streets," she said.

His third return was foiled when a staff member saw him approaching and recognised him, locking the doors before he could reach them.

CCTV footage showed King arriving at the back entrance of the building just before 7pm, stumbling at one point, with the lower half of his face covered. He tried the door before leaving.

The second time he robbed the store, he was carrying a craft knife. Photo / Supplied

"He's obviously high and drunk out of his brains," McKay said.

"He tried that door, the pharmacist spotted him, locked all the pharmacy doors and then he left."

Shortly after, police tracked him down and arrested him, charging him with two counts of aggravated robbery and one of attempted aggravated robbery.

He appeared in the Hutt Valley District Court today for sentencing, having pleaded guilty to the charges.

Defence lawyer Kila Pedder said King "deeply regrets" the offending.

Judge Chris Tuohy said King was "a classic case of a person who, I think, would have a perfectly law-abiding and normal and productive life, had you not become addicted to drugs from a very early age".

The first time King robbed the pharmacy, he pulled a large knife on staff. Photo / Supplied

"To put it bluntly, you haven't yet been able to throw off that addiction, so it's left you with a lifetime of doing nothing but drugs or spending time in prison.

"Ultimately, only you have got the ability to break that cycle, and it will require some spine, some backbone. But you know you have the potential to live a very good life if you can stop your drug addiction."

He sentenced King to five years and three months in prison, and wished him well with his rehabilitation.