Twelve people have been injured in a bus crash in Christchurch this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash between a bus and a car occurred on the corner of Birchs Rd and Trices Rd in Prebbleton just before 3.30pm.

The fire service and paramedics were at the scene.

A St John ambulance spokesman said five ambulances were in attendance.

One person was seriously injured, three people had moderate injuries and a further eight people had minor injuries, the St John spokesman said.

They were being taken to Christchurch Hospital.

There were about 25 people on the bus.

The fire service and paramedics were at the scene. Photo / Lavinia Bishop