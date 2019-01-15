Twelve people have been injured in a bus crash in Christchurch this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said the crash between a bus and a car occurred on the corner of Birchs Rd and Trices Rd in Prebbleton just before 3.30pm.

The fire service and paramedics were at the scene.

A St John ambulance spokesman said five ambulances were in attendance.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

One person was seriously injured, three people had moderate injuries and a further eight people had minor injuries, the St John spokesman said.

They were being taken to Christchurch Hospital.

There were about 25 people on the bus.

The fire service and paramedics were at the scene. Photo / Lavinia Bishop
The fire service and paramedics were at the scene. Photo / Lavinia Bishop
The crash between a bus and a car occurred just before 3.30pm. Photo / Lavinia Bishop
The crash between a bus and a car occurred just before 3.30pm. Photo / Lavinia Bishop

Related articles:

NEW ZEALAND

Cyclist in Ōhope crash dies from injuries

15 Jan, 2019 1:50pm
Quick Read
NEW ZEALAND

Pursuit tragedy: What were those kids doing out at night in stolen car?

15 Jan, 2019 11:59am
2 minutes to read

Fireball victims: Outpouring of grief over death of teen brothers

15 Jan, 2019 9:22am
5 minutes to read
ROTORUA DAILY POST

Beach-goers help save man at Ōhope

14 Jan, 2019 7:00pm
3 minutes to read