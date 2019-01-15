Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has weighed in on the controversial travellers who have been running amok across Auckland and Hamilton, labelling them "a***holes" and "trash" in an explosive interview on an Auckland radio station.

The unruly travellers made headlines after they were caught dumping rubbish on Takapuna Beach, allegedly threatening to run over a witness and accused of scamming restaurants and cafes by refusing to pay for their meals.

Talking with bFM's Mikey Havoc, Goff let loose saying they should be thrown out of the country.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has blasted the tourists. Photo / Greg Bowker

"They're a bunch of a***holes. Sorry for the spirited language," Goff told the student radio host.

"These guys are trash. They are leeches.

"I just saw what they did on Takapuna Beach... We know who they are. I've asked the council to follow up because I want to see them loaded with an infringement fine for trashing our country.

"They shouldn't even be here."

The rogue travellers have been seen at a number of cafes and restaurants in Auckland's CBD and on the North Shore, with numerous claims the group have walked out without paying for food.

On January 9, three members from the group entered the Montrose Cafe and ordered more than $110 worth of food before shoving food into an employee and making a daring escape without paying.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff has weighed in on the Irish travellers who have been running amok across Auckland, labelling them "a**holes" and "trash" in an explosive interview. Photo / Supplied

An inner-city coffee shop lodged a complaint with police after a group refused to pay for a chocolate cake and abused the owner.

Backyard Bar & Restaurant also said the group of 13 caused a ruckus and refused to pay for meals.

The tourists talk to Police and Immigration officers in Hamilton today. Photo / Belinda Feek

Today, the family were spoken to by police and immigration officers in Hamilton after complaints from staff at Burger King Te Rapa.

A woman covers her face when approached by the Herald. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

Goff told the Herald the group are showing a clear pattern of behaviour, saying police should arrest them for fraud and boot them out of the country.

"The police, if they have the opportunity, should have them for fraud," he said.

"If you say one time I found a hair or an ant in my meal you'd believe it but they find it every meal that they have as a way of evading payment. That's fraud! "That's a criminal activity.

"They're worse than pigs and I'd like to see them out of the country."

Goff told the Herald he's informed council to contact police and stressed the need to catch the tourists and hold them to account.

"I've asked our people in council to contact the police which they've done and instructed they should take every step possible to try and ensure infringement penalties are imposed on the people and we follow up with them.

"I've told them to do everything they can to hold these people to account in regard to trashing our environment.

"If I was Minister of Immigration I'd be trying to find a way to get these guys on the next plane out of here as soon as they've paid the costs the owe to restaurant owners."

In a statement to the Herald on Monday, Inspector Kevin McNaughton said they will speak to those involved, and said littering can lead to a hefty fine.

"Police are currently investigating the incident at Takapuna Beach on Sunday afternoon to identify those involved in this incident," he said.

"Police will be speaking with those involved and will be referring them to Council with regard to their behaviour around the littering of rubbish.

"Police would like to remind the public that offenders caught illegally dumping rubbish may be issued with a fine of up to $400.

"Serious offenders may also be prosecuted under the Litter Act 1979, with a maximum penalty of $30,000.

On Monday a passenger who was stuck beside some of the travellers on a plane ride to Auckland said it was the "worst flight" of his life.

A man accused of being part of an unruly bunch of tourists. Photo / Jason Oxenham.

The passenger, who does not wish to be named, boarded flight Cathay Pacific CX113 from Hong Kong to Auckland on Friday, January 11.

What he thought would be a pleasant flight soon turned to anger and frustration after taking his seat next to a family of six.

The passenger told the Herald the two parents, their son and his partner and their two children were unruly and caused boarding delays.

They would lean against us often with an armpit on my head or an entire arm blocking the movie I attempted to watch. I was already boiling at this point, so asked the attendants if we could move.

"The son seemed annoyed because when he walked past he often bumped my chair.

"After leaving the plane they even left one of her [their baby's] suits in the overhead that we think had actual poop left in it, because it smelt like death."

