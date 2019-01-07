The search for a man who went fishing at one of Auckland's west coast beaches has resumed this morning.

Police confirmed search and rescue teams were back at Bethells Beach working to find Myung Kang, who went missing at the beach on Saturday.

It is understood the man's son raised the alarm about 5pm on Sunday after his father failed to return from a fishing trip.

Detective Senior Sergeant Callum McNeill, of the Waitemata Police, said the 57-year-old's car - a 2011 white Toyota Prius - was found at the Bethells Beach car park.

"His family became concerned that he hadn't come home from his fishing trip and reported him missing to Police late on Sunday night," he said.

"Police immediately commenced searching for Mr Kang and his vehicle throughout Sunday night."

The Eagle police helicopter had conducted an aerial search of the area and that Surf Life Saving staff had been helping with the search on the ground also.

Police are now appealing to members of the public who were at the beach over the weekend for any sightings of Kang.

"Saturday was a hot day and a large number of people took the opportunity to spend some time at Bethells Beach, so we are hopeful that someone has seen Mr Kang with his fishing gear," McNeill said.

Police acknowledged that this was a very difficult and worrying time for the Kang family and that authorities were supporting them.

Meanwhile, a body believed to be that of missing teenage swimmer Leka Pasiaka has been found overnight.

Police said this morning the body was recovered after being spotted by the Eagle police helicopter yesterday evening.

They believe it is that of the 16-year-old who was swept away at Whatipu Beach on December 29.

The search at Bethells comes just over 10 years after Warriors star Sonny Fa'i was swept away at the same beach after saving his younger brother, Lesi.

The tragedy happened on January 4, 2009, after Fa'i and family members had spent that Sunday afternoon running on the nearby sand dunes.

His body was never found.

The 20-year-old's family were back at the beach late last week to remember the 10th anniversary of the day they lost him at sea.