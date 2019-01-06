It is going to be another balmy day in Aotearoa as temperatures are expected to creep into the high 20s with some centres cracking 30 degrees in the North Island.

It followed a sweltering Sunday as Blenheim Airport reported a national high of 33.2C, while Nelson hit 31.7C and Whakatāne reached 31C.

"There is a ridge of high-pressure to the north of the country and it is affecting central New Zealand," MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said.

Forecast maximum temperatures for Aotearoa. Ka wera i Te Ika-a-Māui āpōpō - It'll be hot in the North Island tomorrow! Details at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz

^Tui pic.twitter.com/ChPZcGfLvk — MetService (@MetService) January 6, 2019

Those same places that reached into the 30s yesterday would remain warm, but would not reach the same highs.

Advertisement

"It's looking into the 20s for most places, it will be a little bit cooler," Kerr said.

"The band of warm air will trend north and hit Bay of Plenty with places like Whakatāne and Keri Keri hitting 30C."

Some drizzle was expected around central New Zealand during the day, he said.

Looking ahead, the ridge of high pressure moving north over the country would continue during Wednesday as a front approaches New Zealand from the southwest before moving north across the South Island on Thursday.

The front would bring rain to western districts of the South Island, possibly reaching warning criteria in Fiordland, Westland and Otira.

Heading back to work tomorrow? A look how the week is shaping up in 30 seconds.



Some highlights for the week:



-Little/no rain for most of the NI

-Any meaningful rain (generally) confined to the west coast of SI

-Generally warm for the NI

-Cool snap late week SI



~Chris pic.twitter.com/3XcRvd3eLw — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 6, 2019

"A ridge pushes in over the South Island late Thursday and Friday as the front moves onto the North Island and weakens," Kerr said.

The National Institute for Water and Atmospheric Research was forecasting little to no rain in the North Island this week and any meaningful rainfall would be confined to the South Island's west coast.

It also spelled warm weather for the North Island and a cold snap in the South Island later in the week.

Your weather

Whangārei: Fine with southwesterlies

High 28C Low 17C

Auckland: Fine, some morning and evening cloud. Southwesterlies.

High 26C Low 17C

Tauranga: Fine westerlies.

High 29C Low 16C

Whanganui: Morning cloud and chance shower, becoming fine afternoon. Northwesterlies.

High 24C Low 14C

Napier: Fine, cloud increasing from afternoon with a chance of shower. Northwest changing southerly morning.

High 28C Low 17C

Wellington: A few showers developing with a morning southerly change, clearing afternoon as winds die out.

High 22C Low 15C

Christchurch: Early low cloud and drizzle, then fine. Northeasterlies developing afternoon.

High 21C Low 12C

Dunedin: Mainly fine, but evening cloud and isolated showers. Afternoon sea breezes.

High 22C Low 12C