A man has suffered acid burn injuries at a Canterbury dairy factory this afternoon.
Emergency services were called to Westland Milk Products plant at Rolleston, south of Christchurch, at 1:26pm.
Officers have been sent to the scene to help but a police spokeswoman said St John and Worksafe will be the lead agencies.
A company spokesman confirmed that a male contractor was working on the UHT filling line at the plant when he received a chemical burn.
Staff on-site responded "very quickly", he said, placing him under a water safety shower and giving him early medical assistance.