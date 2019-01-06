As thousands of Kiwis face the back-to-work dread today, experts are offering some simple advice to survive the week and "keep the holiday feeling going".

As the working year begins and thoughts of sun, sand and holidays recede it is easy to suffer the back to work blues, but on the bright side Northland, Auckland and Wellington all have anniversary days in the next three weeks, followed closely by Waitangi Day on February 6.

Clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland, of Victoria University of Wellington, says the feeling of dread often felt in the last few days of the holiday is normal.

"Lots of people talk about it and I have personally experienced it," he said.

Advertisement

"It's that natural return-to-work drop in mood."

He suggested easing back into the work year, if possible, by starting out on reduced hours for a few days.

"Maybe have a couple of long weekends - Auckland and Wellington have anniversary weekends in January; that helps keep the holiday feeling going."

Professor Helena Cooper-Thomas, an Auckland University of Technology expert in occupational psychology, said that while feeling a little low on returning to work was common, many other people loved getting back to work.

"Some people will be energised by the break and raring to go."

The Mental Health Foundation's advice on how to beat the back-to-work blues includes planning fun activities with friends and family in the sunny evenings of summertime. Photo / File

She suggested that people inclined to feel anxious about their job might think about what they hoped to achieve at work in the coming year, consider learning a new work skill, or seek a promotion.

"That can be quite motivational, to have some goals you set yourself."

The Mental Health Foundation's advice on how to beat the back-to-work blues includes; planning your next holiday, reserving at least 15 minutes a day to do something you enjoy, and planning fun activities with friends and family in the sunny evenings of summertime.

It also encourages people to be organised - as it reduces stress, and adopt the five ways to wellbeing - connect, give, take notice, be active and keep learning.

It's been a warm and dry start to the New Year so far, and high pressure is expected to dominate the weather around New Zealand during January - leading to drier than average conditions for most.

Ritashya Dutt, 8, finds respite from the hot weather at a fountain in downtown Tauranga. Photo / Alan Gibson

This is especially true during the first two weeks of the month with only transient rainfall for the southwest of the South Island.

"Expect some cloudier and windier periods as well as some wetter weather for those in southern and western areas," MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said.

But added, "if you're in the upper half of the North Island, the outlook for the week is looking mighty fine!"

This week there are a few hotspots around with a number of centres expected to reach the high twenties and even the low thirties, he said.

The warmth and long hours of daylight mean you can still go for fish and chips at the beach after work, enjoy an early evening swim or a stroll through the park.

There are also plenty of events on this month to keep you in the summer groove.

January Events:

ASB Classic

There are also plenty of events on this month to keep you in the summer groove, including the ASB Classic. Photo / Chris Symes

Catch your favourite international players on court at the ASB Tennis Arena and watch all the action up close and live.

Some of the world's best players will be coming to play in Auckland, with Women's Week running from December 31 to January 6, followed by Men's week from January 7 - 12.

Tickets available at Ticketek.

A Summer's Day - Toto, Dragon and Jefferson Starship

The concert series will see US act Toto play shows in Mount Maunganui, Napier, New Plymouth and Christchurch between January 9 and13.

Kiwi rockers Dragon will support Toto, with Californian rock legends Jefferson Starship.

Tickets are available at Neptune Entertainment.

Aladdin - The Musical

From the producer of Mary Poppins comes Disney's spectacular musical, Aladdin.

The classic tale is brought to thrilling theatrical life on stage with breath-taking sets, mind-blowing special effects, over 300 lavish costumes and a fabulous cast.

The show runs until February 24, tickets available at Ticketmaster.

Cirque du Soleil returns to Auckland in the Big Top with the spectacular, breath-taking production Kooza. Photo / Supplied

Kooza

Cirque du Soleil returns to Auckland in the Big Top with the spectacular, breath-taking production Kooza.

Kooza combines acrobatic performance and the art of clowning, while exploring fear, identity, recognition and power.

Tickets available at Ticketmaster.

Movies in Parks

From new releases to old favourites Auckland Council is putting on a free movie night for the whole neighbourhood.

Grab a blanket, torch and warm clothes, and head down to your local park with friends or family.

Like their Facebook to get the latest updates and find out what's on offer.

Bic Runga with Lawrence Arabia

On January 12, a special treat awaits fans of music, summer and wine: Bic Runga will perform at Goldie Vineyards on Waiheke Island.

Bic will be supported by one of New Zealand's finest songwriters, multi-awarded artist Lawrence Arabia.

Tickets available at Ticketek.

Takapuna Beach Summer Days Festival

The I Love Takapuna Summer Days Festival on January 19, from 11am, provides a wide variety of family entertainment including stage shows, circus and theatre workshops, face painting, a giant slide, a beach dig and heaps more.

From 3pm until 7pm, jam with amazing local artists as they perform your favourite hits on stage.

St. Jerome's Laneway Festival is a top pick for this summer's hottest music festivals. Photo / Supplied

Auckland International Buskers Festival

Witness the incredible at the 19th Annual Auckland International Buskers Festival. An unmissable line-up of international and local performers will hit the streets over Auckland Anniversary Weekend with energetic displays of breakdancing, music, hula-hoops, fire stunts, acrobatics and more.

From January 25 – 28, 2019. More info at Auckland International Buskers Festival.

Vine Days at Villa Maria Winery

The ultimate summer day will see the very first New Zealand Vine Days show take place at our premiere winery Villa Maria.

Vine Days is renowned for its electric festival atmosphere, delectable gourmet food and signature wines, and epic line-up that features some of the biggest hit makers of contemporary RNB including Craig David, All Saints, Aaradhna and Opensouls.

January 27, Tickets available at Ticketmaster.

Laneway Festival

For a full day of musical discovery and adventure head along to St Jerome's Laneway Festival.

The events 10th Anniversary celebrations include Florence + The Machine, with New Zealand debuts from future RnB superstar Jorja Smith, beloved heart string puller Rex Orange County, teen sensation Billie Eilish, hip hop's brightest new star Denzel Curry plus other unmissable sets.

January 28, Tickets available at Moshtix.

Mission Bay Art & Craft Market

Head along to Mission Bay this Auckland Anniversary Day for one of Auckland's largest Art & Craft markets.

Around 200 stalls will fill Selwyn Reserve with a variety of arts, crafts and designer fashion, as well as some tasty food options.

Monday, 28 January from 10am-4pm.