The sun is set to shine as the holiday heat stretches on in the upper North Island tomorrow - as thousands of workers head back to the daily grind.

The golden weather is set to run for northerners until about mid-week.

But areas further south will see showers or rain as the working year begins and thoughts of sun, sand and holidays recede for many.

The holiday weather in Tauranga and many upper North Island areas is set to continue as workers start the new working year today. Photo / Alan Gibson.

Metservice forecaster Amy Rossiter said the front expected to sweep up the South Island today, dumping heavy rain on some western and southwestern places and driving northwest gales, should fizzle as it reaches central New Zealand.

The high that has delivered a dose of holiday sun should re-assert control until another front rolls up the South Island by mid-week.

Rossiter said, however, that parts of the North Island could expect the chance of a shower in the next few days as the land warmed in the afternoons.

"Otherwise it should be reasonably fine."

Tauranga and Napier are expected to bake in 29C heat tomorrow, with a fine day and some cloud in the Bay of Plenty city and some afternoon showers in Hawkes Bay.

Auckland's weather is expected to be fine today apart from some

clouds in the morning and evening, with a high of 25C, while the city tomorrow can expect another 25C fine day, with some cloud at times.

But while the fine weather may lure the mind back to the beach, the body will be at work for many today and some will experience the back-to-work blues, which can cause lethargy, loss of motivation and resentment.

"Lots of people talk about it and I have personally experienced it," said clinical psychologist Dr Dougal Sutherland, of Victoria University of Wellington.

"It's that natural return-to-work drop in mood."

He suggested easing back into the work year, if possible, by starting out on reduced hours for a few days.

"Maybe have a couple of long weekends - Auckland and Wellington have anniversary weekends in January; that helps keep the holiday feeling going."

Professor Helena Cooper-Thomas, an Auckland University of Technology expert in occupational psychology, said that while feeling a little low on returning to work was common, many other people loved getting back to work.

"Some people will be energised by the break and raring to go."

She suggested that people inclined to feel anxious about their job might think about what they hoped to achieve at work in the coming year, consider learning a new work skill or seek a promotion.

"That can be quite motivational, to have some goals you set yourself."

The Mental Health Foundation's advice on how to beat the back-to-work blues:

• Plan your next holiday

• Reserve at least 15 minutes a day to do something you enjoy

• Plan fun activities with friends and family in the sunny evenings of summertime

• Be organised - it reduces stress

• Adopt the five ways to wellbeing - connect, give, take notice, be active and keep learning