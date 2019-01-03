Police are responding to reports of an abduction in Christchurch this afternoon.

Police were called to a rural property around the Hasketts Rd area of Yaldhurst just after midday following reports of a kidnapping.

A spokeswoman for the Canterbury Police district command centre confirmed the incident.

But she said it was still unfolding and that more details would follow.

A neighbour told the Herald there were four police cars, with officers armed with both rifles and handguns.

A volunteer at Yaldhurst Museum of Transport and Science said he heard sirens earlier but had been otherwise kept busy.

He hoped that everybody was okay.