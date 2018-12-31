A road crash is causing traffic delays on one of the routes to Auckland Airport.

"A crash is blocking SH20B (Puhinui Rd) in both directions," the NZ Transport Agency said on Twitter.

"Please use SH20A (George Bolt Mem Dr) to/from @Akl_Airport until this route can be cleared."

The agency later updated that to say the crash scene had been cleared and lanes to and from the airport had reopened, but extra travelling time should be factored in while delays eased.

Advertisement

The police said, just before 3pm, that the crash had caused minor to moderate injuries.

"The road has now reopened, however there [are] expected to be significant delays. Police encourage to find an alternative route if possible while congestion clears."

Earlier this afternoon, a fatal accident ocurred on State Highway 1, north of Waihola, at 1.30pm and follows several other serious crashes around the country.

They include:

• Napier-Taupo Highway (SH5): An elderly woman seriously injured when two cars collided at 12.17pm. Road closed.

• State Highway 1 near Karapiro: Five people taken to Waikato Hospital with minor to serious injuries. Road closed.

• Matamata: One person injured when a car hit a pole

• State Highway 3, Mōkau: Three people injured, two seriously after two car crash at 7.42am. Road closed.