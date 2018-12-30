A woman and two pre-school children spent a night in the Abel Tasman National Park after becoming lost yesterday.

The 32-year-old and her two children, both aged under 5, were last seen at the turnoff to Cascade Falls, near Torrent Bay at approximately 5pm.

After they were reported missing Nelson Police assisted Land Search and Rescue to find them.

With the assistance of Wilson's, a local tour operator, a search team was dispatched and some hours later made voice contact with the missing party but could not locate them due to the steep terrain.

Three LandSAR rescuers and a police officer were helicoptered into the area.

The LandSAR volunteers were winched down into the Falls River area and located the missing party.

The LandSAR team warmed the individuals up, fed them, and has assisted with getting them back on to the track and back to Torrent Bay where they were renting a bach.