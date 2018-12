A man has been reported missing after he failed to return from a tramp on Mt Taranaki.

Police received a call from the man's friend shortly after 7pm tonight, a police spokeswoman said.

She said the man had left to go tramping at around 10am but has not returned, and his car was still parked on Pembroke Road near Stratford.

Search and Rescue teams were in attendance and police had been dispatched but had not yet arrived, the police spokeswoman said.

