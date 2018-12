A crash involving a truck on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway causing delays for traffic travelling in both directions has now been cleared.

At 10am, the truck had been cleared from the road, NZTA confirmed.

SH20 SOUTH WESTERN MOTORWAY, NORTHBOUND - CRASH - 9:30AM

Due to a #crash, the road is BLOCKED in both directions in Mangere East, between Portage Rd and Massey Rd. Congestion is building so please consider using an alternative route or expect significant #delays. ^EL pic.twitter.com/mg84yhisso — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) December 27, 2018

The New Zealand Transport Agency said congestion was already building and motorists were being advised to take an alternative route.

Meanwhile, on the Southern Motorway, a gravel spill was causing delays at the Newmarket Viaduct through to Ellerslie.

