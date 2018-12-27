Two women are being transported to Auckland City Hospital with moderate injures after a land rescue at Mt Pauanui.

Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust was called at 10.45am and conducted a winch rescue, an ARHT spokesman told the Herald.

The women were taken to hospital via helicopter, a St John spokeswoman said.

A witness at the scene said the helicopter had been hovering above the area for the last two hours and a crew member had been lowered down.

Advertisement

​

A spokesman from Pauanui Surf Life Saving Club said the club wasn't involved with the rescue but helicopter rescue and fire crews were there.

More to come