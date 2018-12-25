A well-involved blaze at a fruit store in West Auckland has prompted Fire and Emergency New Zealand to increase its response.

Firefighters received reports of a fire at the single-storey shopfront of Nola's Orchard on West Coast Rd in Glen Eden about 7.10am today.

Nearby resident Ben Grubb, who lives about a two-minute drive away, said he woke up to the smell of smoke.

"I went down there to check it out and there was just lots of black smoke and firefighters entering the building," Grubb said.

Smoke streaming from Nola's Orchard on West Coast Rd in Glen Eden up. Photo / Supplied

The fire at the 14m x 14m building was "well-involved" and firefighters had transmitted a second alarm and four fire trucks were now in attendance.

A witness at the scene said parts of Parrs Park, which neighbour Nola's Orchard, had been closed off, and so had West Coast Rd.