A Christmas tragedy has been averted after a Scottish couple's boat broke down in big seas, pummelling it towards a reef off the Gisborne coast.

The couple had been delivering a 40-foot pleasure boat from Tauranga to Christchurch when they developed engine problems off the East Coast about 3pm yesterday.

They pulled into Whangara Beach, about 35km north of Gisborne, and set an anchor but it snapped because of the rough seas, and they drifted towards a nearby reef.

The couple could not restart the engine and issued a mayday call to the coastguard.

Gisborne-East Coast district surf lifesaving marine squad coordinator Justin Martin said it was one of the most challenging rescues he'd been involved in, in his 25 years on the job.

When they arrived at Whangara Beach they were confronted by 3m waves crashing onto the shore. They managed to navigate their way through the surf in an IRB to reach the stricken vessel, which was being "hammered by swells".

"Their boat could only idle, there was a bit of anxiety setting in for them, and it could have been a lot worse if it had grounded on the rocks," Martin said.

They evacuated the woman, who had to swim a short distance to the IRB, leaving the male on board to look after the boat while the coastguard travelled north from Gisborne to tow it back to the port.

"As nightfall was approaching there were communication issues with the boat, and not being able to see it from shore was certainly challenging," Martin said.

Once the coastguard arrived about 9pm they decided to evacuate the man as well as he was becoming fatigued, before towing the boat to Gisborne port.

Apart from some minor bumps and scrapes, the couple were in good health, Martin said.

"It could have been really nasty, they were lucky to avert anything worse."

Reporter at the scene, Murray Robertson, said it was being called "the sea rescue of the year".

"It is being described as a pretty dramatic rescue. It was amazing they were able to get off the beach in the 3m surf."